The council held a two-minute silence at 11am in memory of those who have died in conflict ahead of Remembrance Sunday (November 12).

Cllr David Ireton, the council’s chairman, laid a wreath at the memorial within the grounds of County Hall, Northallerton.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by Robert Dawe, of Northallerton Silver Band.

Cllr Ireton said: “It is important that we continue to remember those who have given their lives in conflict, making the ultimate selfless sacrifice for others.

“It is particularly pertinent at the moment that we remember, as we are all too aware of the currently unrest in various parts of the world.”

In York, veterans will march through the streets on Remembrance Sunday.

The group will meet outside the Punch Bowl in Stonegate from 10am and walk to Memorial Gardens

The march takes place prior to the arrival of the Civic Party for the formal remembrance service.