History Misbehaves, an innovative drama initiative, is planning to enthral the people of Tang Hall with a community radio play and two workshops which are planned for this month (November).

Its formation will be inspired by the rich history and untold stories of Tang Hall from within the Explore York Archives collections.

Professional director Kate Valentine, one of leaders of the project, said: “We believe that everyone has a story to tell, and History Misbehaves offers a unique platform for the Tang Hall community to come together and share their experiences through the art of radio drama.”

Organisers were keen to stress that getting involved in this community radio play requires no prior experience.

The project aims to provide a platform for creative expression and collaboration from within the community.

Local playwright Paul Birch is the other mainstay of the project.

Paul has partnered with York Theatre Royal on multiple occasions and has made work for Fairfax House and Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.

Kate added: “With the guidance of Paul and myself, we aim to create a compelling radio play that reflects the diverse and rich history of this vibrant neighbourhood.”

A spokesperson for Explore York said: “History Misbehaves promises to be a celebration of creativity, community, and the power of storytelling.”

The radio play production is part of Explore York’s new programme of creative activities funded as part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

The Press reported last week that Explore York is one of only 16 library services in the country which is in receipt of funds from this national programme.

Participants are encouraged to attend two engaging drama workshops, where they will have the opportunity to delve into the world of audio storytelling, guided by the expertise of Valentine and Birch.

The workshops will take place from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 28 at Tang Hall Explore, which is located in The Centre @ Burnholme in Mossdale Avenue.

Anyone wishing to book a place can email arts@exploreyork.org.uk or call 019 0455 22655.