A small car park would not produce the noise and disturbance that we currently endure from an open air food and drink venue lacking any noise protection.

And at least it would not be uglier than the shipping containers.

The well-reasoned proposal of Mr Laverack is at least worth looking into by a council that desperately needs money for its negative budget.

Name and address supplied

...Regarding the debate on Spark, I’d like to add a few comments.

First, it is a ridiculous eyesore that should never have been built in the first place.

Suggesting that a few shipping containers taped together with wooden planks constitutes progress in modern architecture is laughable.

It’s only modern in the sense it’s in keeping with the typical council attitude of using the cheapest crap available and put together by cowboys, as per the roads they’re supposed to repair.

Secondly, its outrageous the way the operators were given favouritism in planning conditions, and more importantly, the level of rent they pay.

Get this thing torn down immediately and explain to us why they got such charity bestowed on them in the first place.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

...COULDN'T the present forward-thinking Labour council, if they we're so inclined, think that the Spark site in Piccadilly could be an ideal place to site a hub for blue badge holders to park their vehicles, with the provision for electric buggies to be readily available for the disabled drivers and carers to use in their forays into the city centre?

This in itself would leave the city centre free of motor vehicles and the pedestrian zones intact.

And with the provision for at a later date and with the disabled parking still in situ affordable housing and accommodation to be built above the site.

These actions would effectively kill three birds with one stone by helping to alleviating the Spark, blue badge, and social housing problems in one go

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Why is my car insurance going up?

MY car insurance company has raised the payment it wants from me for the coming year by 90 per cent from the past year.

I discussed this high increase with some ex work colleagues over lunch and one had paid a similar increase, another a 40 per cent rise for his small runabout.

My worry is that there will be another increase... of uninsured drivers, which will give the insurance companies more reason to keep raising future premiums instead of lowering them.

My question is why such a high increase? Any ideas anyone?

Mike Harrison,

Nether Poppleton,

York

---

Time's up Tories

AFTER 13 years of lessening rights, rail employees have had enough.

The Tories are hell bent on stripping their rights and pay. Government should have sorted this out ages ago but no, millions of passengers have suffered misery because the Tories stated "they don't have influence over talks between unions and operators".

Behold a miracle - suddenly they have told the train firms to cancel the planned closures of ticket offices.

The whole lot of them are as two faced as Coney Street clock. Time's up Tories.

William Moore,

Lochrin Place, York