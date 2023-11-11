The Puss ‘n’ Boots in Hamilton Drive in Holgate closed in September 2018 and was demolished back in 2021. Planning documents from City of York Council said at the time it had mixed fortunes.

A small number of people explored the possibility of purchasing the property as a public house, however, the poor financial figures meant that these parties were unable to form a workable business plan.

Barry Crux & Co, who carried out the initial marketing assessment of the site, said an analysis of falling beer volumes over the years showed the pub was "failing as a business" and "had become virtually unviable".

Today it has made way for six new eco homes with just one three-bedroom home now remaining on the market priced at £365,000.

Now known as Eleanor Mews new home built by Pilcher Homes comes with a with a 10-year guarantee and is just a short walk from nearby West Bank Park.

They come with solid oak doors throughout and landscaped south facing gardens and private driveways.

The last remaining house is over three floors with a sitting room with French doors leading onto the garden and block paved terrace seating area.

It has a shaker style kitchen with fitted appliances including a fridge, freezer, dishwasher and oven with induction hob and a washer dryer.

The three double bedrooms share a family bathroom with bath and shower over.

It comes with an air source heat pump and an EPC rating, just four points off an A.

Marketed by Prime Residential, director, Louise Hirst, said: ‘"We’ve had a superb response to this small development and now we can release the final three bedroom home for sale.

"Built by a well-respected local developer the house offers all that is required for low maintenance high efficiency living.

"Stamp duty is free for first time buyers, and it also comes with all white goods and flooring included as well as air source heat pumps and offers easy access to the railway station and city centre."

