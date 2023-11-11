Jonathan Paylor, 44, of Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burglary of the Co-op store in Paragon Street, central York, three charges of theft from the Co-op in Broadway, Fulford, and the Aldi and the Iceland stores in Fulford Road, and obstructing a police officer.

Darrell Green, 34, of Barstow Avenue, off Hull Road, York, was jailed for 11 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £157 from Sainsbury’s at Monks Cross, meat worth £73 from Tesco’s in Huntington Road, wine worth £45 from the Co-op in Paragon Street and DVDs from HMV, fraud by trying to sell stolen items, and assaulting a woman.

He was ordered to pay £81 compensation to Tesco and the Co-op and £50 compensation to the woman.

Lewis Smith, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted burgling a laundry in Boroughbridge Road and a hair and beauty salon in Poppleton Road, Holgate.

He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.