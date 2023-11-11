Three criminals who targeted shops and small businesses in York have been given prison sentences at York Magistrates' Court.
Jonathan Paylor, 44, of Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burglary of the Co-op store in Paragon Street, central York, three charges of theft from the Co-op in Broadway, Fulford, and the Aldi and the Iceland stores in Fulford Road, and obstructing a police officer.
Darrell Green, 34, of Barstow Avenue, off Hull Road, York, was jailed for 11 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £157 from Sainsbury’s at Monks Cross, meat worth £73 from Tesco’s in Huntington Road, wine worth £45 from the Co-op in Paragon Street and DVDs from HMV, fraud by trying to sell stolen items, and assaulting a woman.
He was ordered to pay £81 compensation to Tesco and the Co-op and £50 compensation to the woman.
Lewis Smith, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted burgling a laundry in Boroughbridge Road and a hair and beauty salon in Poppleton Road, Holgate.
He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.
