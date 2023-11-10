Time to stop this devastating cycle of violence

INTERESTING letter from Mr Laverack, quoting former Israeli PM Golda Meyer which in effect confirms the continuing desire of Israeli leaders to kill as many Palestinian children and babies as they can before western leaders say that's enough now.

Fortunately there are many Jewish voices for peace in Israel, the US and across the world who know that lasting peace for all those who live in Palestine and Israel cannot be achieved through continued violence. This includes Lord Neuberger, former President of the UK Supreme Court.

They recognise, as Rachael Maskell does, that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, mutual respect and a recognition that all lives are of equal value.

I would be surprised if Mr Laverack is not aware of the history of the region, the brutal occupation of The West Bank and growth of Israeli settlements which are illegal under International Law.

While Hamas are labelled terrorists, it is important to remember that Israel was created with the aid of terrorist groups including Irgun and Lehi - The Stein Gang responsible for a string of atrocities including mass slaughter in Deir Yassin and the bombing of the King David's Hotel in Jerusalem killing 91 people including British soldiers.

There was another Israeli PM, Yitzhak Rabin, who worked tirelessly to achieve peace in Palestine and Israel. Rabin was assassinated by a fellow Jewish Israeli who opposed these plans for peace.

More death and destruction cannot achieve peace. The time has come to stop this devastating cycle of violence. I believe this can only be done with grown up diplomacy.

Sue Cooke,

Smithie Close,

New Earswick,

York

---

Why this war is a victory for Hamas

HAMAS are well on their way to victory. They deliberately orchestrated a mass murder of Israeli citizens within the democratic State of Israel knowing full well what the response would be from Israel.

The Israelis (who have known to have been harsh with Palestinians) were then handed the opportunity for retribution against Hamas.

Unfortunately the retribution came at the expense of the everyday citizens of the Gaza strip which was exactly what Hamas had calculated would happen.

The actions of Hamas has now driven wedges worldwide between families, neighbourhoods and countries, that were, before this atrocious conflict existing on an amicable basis.

This sort of escalation can result in the end product being so catastrophic that the initial fuse is long forgotten. A win for Hamas.

Geoffrey Laverack,

Spruce Close,

New Earswick,

York

---

Terrorism is 'the war of the poor'

WHAT a strange letter from David Martin (“Israel v Hamas – it is time to take sides” The Press, November 6).

Utterly defeatist, he foresees no possibility of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine: only continuing war between Israel and Hamas, in which he backs Israel, “a more savoury entity than Hamas”.

Apart from the recent appalling Hamas massacre, he mentions no events in the 75-year history of Israel/Palestine: not the 1948 expulsions of Palestinians, nor Israel’s 56-year illegal blockade of Palestinian Gaza and 56-year illegal military and settler occupation of the Palestinian West Bank.

Strangest of all, he makes no mention of Israel’s ongoing, hugely disproportionate attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds of innocent men, women and children every day. Savoury?

On the same letters page M Horsman asks “What do you have to do to be regarded as a terrorist?” This question was answered once and for all in a remark by the late great Peter Ustinov, speaking on German television at the time of Bush and Blair’s 2003 “shock and awe” attack on Iraq: terrorism is the war of the poor and war is the terrorism of the rich

John Heawood,

Eastward Avenue,

Fulford, York