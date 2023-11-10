York Crown Court was expected to spend several days next year hearing Gary Sanderson’s bid to overturn his convictions from York Magistrates' Court.

But the crown court has now confirmed that he has abandoned his appeal.

Sanderson, 60, of Moor Lane, Sheriff Hutton, remains convicted of nine charges of cruelty or neglect of horses, relating to a gelding and mares he was using for breeding.

York Magistrates' Court heard earlier this year that his racehorse training licence was suspended when he was charged with the offences and that the convictions means he won't get it back.

He was prosecuted by the RSPCA.