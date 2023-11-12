Northern has said timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will be altered on Sunday, December 10, in line with the rest of the National Rail network.

The operator said most of its own services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”

The rail operator said for more information, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable.

National Rail, which is part of the Rail Delivery Group, which works on behalf of the rail industry, said the new timetable operates until Saturday, June 1 2024.

Information on its website states that LNER, another train operator based in York, has timetable additions planned for December.

The site says additional Sunday services are being introduced from Leeds and Doncaster to London.

Eight of the existing Sunday services which run to five carriages will be replaced with either nine or ten carriage LNER Azuma trains for destinations including Harrogate.

National Rail estimates this equates to more than 3,000 additional seats on a Sunday for people connecting between Yorkshire and London.