A main road in North Yorkshire has reopened after a serious crash earlier today (Friday, November 10), say police.
Seamer Road in Scarborough was closed in both directions between Queen Margaret’s Road and Westway.
North Yorkshire Police say the road has now reopened.
"Thank you for your patience while we dealt with the incident," said a force spokesperson.
