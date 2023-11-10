A main road in North Yorkshire is closed after a serious crash, say police.
Seamer Road in Scarborough is closed in both directions between Queen Margaret’s Road and Westway.
North Yorkshire Police is advising drivers to find an alternative route.
A main road in North Yorkshire is closed after a serious crash, say police.
Seamer Road in Scarborough is closed in both directions between Queen Margaret’s Road and Westway.
North Yorkshire Police is advising drivers to find an alternative route.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article