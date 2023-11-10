Representatives from Make It York, Jorvik Viking Centre, City Cruises, York Minster, LNER, Castle Howard and York MP Rachael Maskell met on the Thames to mark the first successful day of World Travel Market, which ran from Monday to Wednesday.

They were joined by North Yorkshire Council, Visit Leeds and Herriot Country.

World Travel Market allow businesses and organisations showcase their products and services to global travel buyers and the international press.

Last year’s World Travel Market saw 38,500 attendees connect with 3,500 exhibitors across 184 different countries.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We are thrilled to be attending World Travel Market again this year with our partners at Visit Leeds, James Herriot country and North Yorkshire Council.

"World Travel Market is the ultimate destination for travel and tourism, and a brilliant opportunity for us to reconnect with key tour operators.

"We will be representing all our Visit York members and showcasing the exceptional offerings we have in York.”