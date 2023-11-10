This year marks the fourth time that Drax has paid tribute in this manner.

Members of the public can safely view the display from the Drax Sports and Social Club parking area, which is situated opposite the power station.

The move adds to the power company supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

One of the veterans who now work at the power station is Holly Clough, who served for over seven years in the Royal Air Force as a driver. Her roles in the RAF included helping to transport the iconic Vulcan bomber aircraft.

Holly and a dedicated team of around 50 veterans at Drax Power Station help organise the plant’s annual Poppy Appeal.

She said: “The work that the Royal British Legion does is essential in helping smooth the difficult transition to civilian life for veterans.

“It is wonderful that Drax is again supporting the annual Poppy Appeal and I know that the money raised will go a long way for veterans and their families.”