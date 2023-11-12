The area around one of North Yorkshire's most iconic bridges is set for a major renovation.
North Yorkshire Council is now asking for public input as it proposes carrying out work around the Swing Bridge in Whitby.
The Whitby Town Deal, working with the council, has been awarded £2.3 million by the Government Town Fund.
The cash has been earmarked towards making Whitby a more pedestrian friendly and green space around its famous bridge.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "This pedestrian-focused scheme offers the opportunity to enhance the public spaces and green infrastructure around the Whitby Swing Bridge, improving the experience for visitors and enhancing the quality of life for residents."
READ NEXT:
- Kaiser Chiefs return to York Racecourse for greatest hits
- Communal lights out for 11 days at Lady Mill Garth, Clifton
- York councillors call for education after nitrous oxide ban
The council is asking residents to take part in an ongoing consultation about the plans, which also involves improvements to Spital Bridge, Larpool Lane and the A171 junction. The online survey can be found here.
Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh on North Yorkshire Council, said: "I hope that Whitby residents will take part in this consultation.
"Making the Spital Bridge, Larpool Lane and A171 junction more user-friendly both for pedestrians and road users, and improving the Tin Ghaut turning circle will hopefully make life easier on the east side, especially when the bridge is closed."
A number of exhibitions will be held at Whitby Coliseum Centre theatre with project officers on hand to answer any questions. The dates and times are as follows:
- Wednesday, November 15, from 10am to 7pm.
- Saturday, November 18, from 11am to 4pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here