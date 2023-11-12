North Yorkshire Council is now asking for public input as it proposes carrying out work around the Swing Bridge in Whitby.

The Whitby Town Deal, working with the council, has been awarded £2.3 million by the Government Town Fund.

The cash has been earmarked towards making Whitby a more pedestrian friendly and green space around its famous bridge.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "This pedestrian-focused scheme offers the opportunity to enhance the public spaces and green infrastructure around the Whitby Swing Bridge, improving the experience for visitors and enhancing the quality of life for residents."

The council is asking residents to take part in an ongoing consultation about the plans, which also involves improvements to Spital Bridge, Larpool Lane and the A171 junction. The online survey can be found here.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh on North Yorkshire Council, said: "I hope that Whitby residents will take part in this consultation.

"Making the Spital Bridge, Larpool Lane and A171 junction more user-friendly both for pedestrians and road users, and improving the Tin Ghaut turning circle will hopefully make life easier on the east side, especially when the bridge is closed."

A number of exhibitions will be held at Whitby Coliseum Centre theatre with project officers on hand to answer any questions. The dates and times are as follows: