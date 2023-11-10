Introduced into the UK market in 2016, the Niro has proved popular, becoming one of Kia’s best-selling models.

The car underwent an absolute redesign, boasting an Opposites United design ethos, which aimed to merge emotional and rational elements into one cohesive vehicle.

The reimagined Niro comes with three powertrain options, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full electric, appealing to a wide range of environmentally-conscious motorists.

The model line-up includes well-equipped ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ grades, offering a wide range of technologies and features for customers’ convenience.

We tested the hybrid variant, known as the Niro HEV, and found that it struck a nice balance between performance and economy.

The engine output is 139bhp with 265Nm of torque available, and CO2 emissions of 100g/km.

Accompanying this is an impressive fuel efficiency rate of 64.2mpg, making the HEV a remarkably economical choice.

The Niro felt responsive throughout the rev range, feeling a bit swifter than its 0-62mph time of 10.4 seconds might suggest.

The compact Niro is built at Kia’s Kwaseong factory in South Korea, on the third-generation K-platform.

The new model measures 65mm longer, 20mm wider, and 10mm taller than its predecessor.

Additionally, it offers a 20mm longer wheelbase, which makes for greater passenger comfort and interior space.

Boot space has also increased impressively. The Niro HEV model boasts an impressive 451 litres of luggage space with the seats up, increasing to a generous 1,445 litres when the seats are down.

In terms of looks, the new Niro has easily identifiable and sleek exterior features, including an evolved version of Kia’s trademark Tiger Face design, distinctive angular ‘heartbeat’ daytime running lights and a C-pillar design serving an aerodynamic function.

The interior of the Niro stands as a testament to Kia’s commitment to their customers’ comfort and the use of sustainable materials.

In terms of battery performance, the Niro HEV’s power source has been intelligently placed under the rear seat, maximising space within the cabin.

The car maker’s Green Zone Drive Mode utilises navigation location, driving patterns, or manual inputs from the driver to prioritise electric power consumption.

The Niro model also incorporates the DriveWise advanced driver assistance systems.

These systems offer seamless support to the driver in everyday driving scenarios and parking manoeuvres, enhancing safety and driving convenience.

Adding to the experience, the Niro includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard across all models.

Continuing Kia’s commitment to creating vehicles that combine functionality with style, the refreshed Niro model not only appeals to the environmentally conscious but to those who value cutting-edge technologies, safety, and design in their on-road experience.

With its new range of features and enhancements, the Niro looks set to maintain its impressive sales record in the UK market.

At £28,810 on the road, the HEV ‘2’ 1.6 GDi version, tested here, seemed to represent good value for money.

The Lowdown

Kia Niro HEV ‘2’ 1.6 GDi

PRICE: £28,810 on the road

ENGINE: 1,580cc, 4-cylinder, 16 valves

MAX POWER: 139bhp

MAX TORQUE: 265Nm

0-62 MPH: 10.4 seconds

TOP SPEED: 102mph

Battery: 1.32kWh Li-ion polymer battery

ECONOMY: 64.2mpg and emissions of 100g/km