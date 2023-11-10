Tower Vets, part of the York-based VetPartners group, has launched a Senior Pets Wellness Campaign this autumn to help pets stay happier and healthier for longer.

The campaign runs until the end of December and aims to show that, with the right veterinary care and medication, older cats and dogs can still enjoy their golden years even with medical conditions.

Registered veterinary nurse Linda McNulty said cats and dogs are living longer than they used to, which means that while we get more time to enjoy their company, they will be at an increased risk of developing health issues.

Linda said: “Pets are much-loved members of the family, and we want to do all we can to keep them happy and healthy, whatever stage of life they are at, but often they need more help and support in their twilight years.

“Through our Senior Pets Wellness Campaign, we are encouraging owners to get in touch if they notice any changes in their pet, even if they are quite subtle, and to let them know that we are here to support them and their pet.

“You might think that if your pet slows down or starts eating less, it’s just a normal part of the ageing process, but these could be signs of an underlying health condition, including pain that needs investigating.

“While we sadly can’t stop the ageing process, there are things we can suggest to help them through this stage of their life and treat specific illnesses and conditions. There are many ways to ensure that senior cats and dogs are happy and comfortable in their golden years when many of them are still living their best life.”

Jane Ireland, dispensary manager at Tower Vets in York, with her dogs Sid and Rita, both 11, along with veterinary nurse Jessica Jacques and her Dalmatian Jewel (Image: Tower Vets/ VetPartners)

Common signs of a health issue in older cats and dogs are often subtle changes in their day-to-day behaviour, including slowing down, a change in sleep patterns, tripping or stumbling, weight loss, drinking and urinating more, changes in eating pattern and coughing.

Illnesses affecting senior pets include arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, hyperthyroidism and kidney disease.

Tower Vets, which has branches in Fulford Road, Haxby, Acomb and Knaresborough, has launched senior wellness clinics, specially designed to meet the health needs of older cats and dogs.

Linda said: “If you’re worried about your pet, the best thing is to book an appointment for a nose-to-tail check and discuss any concerns with your vet. Even pets without medical conditions can benefit as our team can offer advice and preventative healthcare to keep them in good shape for years to come.”