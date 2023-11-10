Planning committee is recommended approve measures including a flood defence wall in St Georges Field Car a removable barrier across Tower Street.

A report prepared for the Wednesday meeting says after the floods of 2015 the Environment Agency developed the York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which saw central government give the city £45m to reduce the risk of flooding and protect 2,000 homes.

This plan will complete the improved flood defence line from the Foss barrier and will benefit 627 properties.

The defence wall is proposed within the car park, by Skeldergate Bridge, with the barrier 50m to the north. The wall would be 20m long and 11.08m high but would see 9 parking spaces lost.

The removable barrier would see a retaining wall built in front of the embankment leading up to the Crown Court.

The report reveals 11 objections were raised to the proposal, believing it would increase the flood risk to Tower Street, Tower Place, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace, Peckitt Street and Tower Gardens as they would be on the unprotected side of the barrier.

The barrier across Tower Street, they said, would also increase the flooding risk by holding water.

“It may protect 627 properties but this is at the cost of sacrificing over 40 historic (many listed) properties in the City Centre,” the report continued.

Periodic closures of Tower Street would also disrupt residents.

Assessing the issues, council planners said the council supports the scheme “in principle.”

No properties have been identified as been affected by a transfer of flood risk by the car park wall scheme or the Tower Street barrier.

Their report said: “The proposed works at St George’s Field Car Park and Tower Street will extend the improved flood defence level at the Foss Flood barrier and provide the city with a means of preventing connectivity between the Rivers Ouse and Foss that has caused such devastation in the past.

“Therefore, the Environment Agency contend that the new demountables at Tower Street will have no impact on the operation and effectiveness of the existing Peckitt Street and Tower Gardens defences.”

Recommending approval, the planners concluded the scheme met environmental aims in adapting to climate change and by increasing flood protection, delivered economic and social benefits.

Building the walls would only deliver a “low level of harm” to the heritage assets in the area and this would be mitigated by using quality materials and workmanship.

“The public benefit in improving the flood resilience of this area out-weights the harm even when giving considerable importance and weight to the harm to heritage assets,” they added.

Other matters, such as replacement tree planting, would be agreed through conditions.