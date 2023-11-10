TWO men have been injured after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called at 7pm last night (November 9) after reports of a crash in Harrogate Road in North Rigton.

A service spokesman said: “Harrogate and Moortown appliances attended a crash where two men were able to self extricate from their vehicles prior to fire brigade arrival.

“Both men were left in the hands of ambulance after sustaining unknown injuries.”