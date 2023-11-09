Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 2pm today (Thursday, November 9) on the A63 in Hemingbrough, near Selby.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a man was trapped inside a vehicle after the crash and was cut free.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, they said.

Three fire crews were called to the scene.

As The Press reported, the road was closed in both directions after the crash and police urged motorists travelling between Selby and Howden to find an alternative route.