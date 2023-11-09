A man was cut from a vehicle after a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 2pm today (Thursday, November 9) on the A63 in Hemingbrough, near Selby.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a man was trapped inside a vehicle after the crash and was cut free.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance, they said.
Three fire crews were called to the scene.
As The Press reported, the road was closed in both directions after the crash and police urged motorists travelling between Selby and Howden to find an alternative route.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article