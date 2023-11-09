Members of the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café team were presented with the award for Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu at the Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards during a glittering ceremony in Harrogate on November 7.

Cedarbarn's owners, Karl and Mandy Avison, were joined by five of their 50-strong team at the event.

Mandy said: "We rear, grow, bake and make 80% of the food on our menu and source the remainder from local businesses where possible. We're very proud to win this award again and would like to thank our team for making it possible."

Commenting on the award, the judging panel, comprising industry experts including chefs, broadcasters, writers and buyers, said: "The Cedarbarn café has stayed true to its Yorkshire roots with top quality, healthy, fresh food with impeccable provenance. Whether it's home grown or reared, made in house or sourced from local artisan producers, the field to fork ethos is proudly communicated to its customers."

The Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards celebrate Yorkshire's finest food and drink producers and are the biggest food and drink accolades in the North of England and attracted hundreds of entries from businesses of all sizes from across the county. The awards ceremony was hosted by Chef Consultant, Stephanie Moon and Broadcaster and Artisan Food Champion, Nigel Barden.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 27 years ago and now is a thriving farm shop and café.

Established in 1989, Deliciouslyorkshire is the Regional Food Group for Yorkshire and the Humber whose mission is to make Yorkshire the food and drink capital of Britain by promoting, supporting and developing its member businesses.