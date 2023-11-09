Art and films by a renowned wildlife artist are to go on show in North Yorkshire.
The work by Robert E Fuller will be on display at his gallery in Thixendale, in the Yorkshire Wolds.
The artist boasts over two million followers on social media and his films regularly feature on BBC1’s The One Show
He draws inspiration from wildlife surveillance cameras to create detailed portraits of owls, kestrels, kingfishers and more.
“I like to tell the individual stories of animals so that people can really connect with their different characters,” says Robert.
“My paintings and films are actually the portraits of animals whose lives I follow across generations.”
Among the films on exhibit are the stories of kingfishers, swans, kestrels and owls filmed at secret locations in the Yorkshire Wolds.
The wildlife art and film exhibition runs daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm weekdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm weekends at the gallery from Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, December 23.
