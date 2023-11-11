Liz Devine-Wright, owner of the Simply Devine hat shop in Tadcaster, has won a top honour at the Nation’s Wedding Awards.

Liz has scooped the Specialist Supplier of the Year category and received her trophy at a glittering awards ceremony in Manchester.

Liz has previously won several awards in the English Wedding Awards and is also a finalist in the forthcoming 2024 Awards as a Wedding Accessories Supplier.

Her latest win adds to her collection of trophies in recent years, having previously won the “Bricks and Clicks” Award in the Small Awards, been shortlisted in the BizBubble and the Boutique Star Awards, and is a SmallBiz100 Ambassador.

She said: “It is such an honour to win the Nation’s Wedding Awards because nominations are from our customers who have received a fabulous hat from us, and been happy with the customer service they received.

“We have been in business coming up to 20 years in the new year, which is a huge milestone for us.

"We are a small high street shop in a niche market, and have survived while many other small businesses have not made it through the difficult years of Covid and high interest rates. We are debt-free and own our own premises.

“Many of the finalists at the awards ceremony are sole traders, and I know how hard it has been for everyone in the wedding industry over the past few years, but we have struggled through, so it’s wonderful that the awards recognise the amazing people and micro businesses which provide services to brides, grooms and their families.”

Liz designs her own hats, hatinators and fascinators, but also sells headwear from other designers. She also supplies her creations to independent boutiques up and down the country.

The shop opened in 2004, but took off the following year when Royal Ascot temporarily moved to York Racecourse. She sends hats and fascinators around the world for special events, and even supplied one of her head-pieces to pop princess Christina Aguilera.

A spokesperson for the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The Wedding Awards have become a staple event over the years and aim to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity, and care for their clients.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.

“We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”