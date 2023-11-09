Members of the lodge, who meet in Castlegate House, raised the funds for the Lollipop Charity.

The charity offers opportunities for children and young people with any degree of deafness.

A spokesperson for the York Freemasons said: “Service and charity are part of the foundation stones of Freemasonry and we are pleased to be able to support a local York based charity and hope that it will go some way to help with their work to improve social and emotional outcomes for deaf children, young people and their families.

“This is one of the many ways that Freemasonry helps local communities."

Francis Drake of York lodge 7825 donated the cheque to the charity.

To find out more about the Freemasons and to get involved email membership@francisdrake7825.co.uk or visit our website www.francisdrake7825.co.uk

More information about the Lollipop Charity can be found at: www.lollipopyork.org.uk/