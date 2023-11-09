Tomorrow evening (Friday, November 10) a service will be held at St Lawrence Parish Church at 7pm.

The service will be led by vicar Adam Romanis.

Members of the Civic Party, Armed Services and Normandy Veteran Ken Cooke will be in attendance.

On Sunday veterans will march through the streets of York.

They will meet outside the Punch Bowl in Stonegate from 10am and walk to Memorial Gardens

The march takes place prior to the arrival of the Civic Party for the formal remembrance service.

This year Martin Rowley BEM, vice chair of the York branch of the Royal British Legion, will lead the parade.

Organisers have invited veterans who live in and around York to join the march.

They say participants do not need to be a member of the Royal British Legion or any other local veteran’s association.