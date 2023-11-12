A recently opened £15 million golf course has hosted a charity golf day.
Aldwark Manor Estate hosted the event to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).
Earlier this year, Aldwark Manor opened the 18-hole golf course, bringing 15 new jobs to the site north of York.
The charity day included a two-course dinner, charity auction and comedy from Jed Stone.
READ NEXT:
Seventy golfers took part, ranging from amateur to professional, with a regular golfing competition as well as a 'beat the pro' challenge.
Christophe Gitton, estate director, said: “As a Yorkshire business we feel incredibly proud to play our part in supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the astonishing work it achieves day in, day out.
“The charity golf day raised much needed funds for YAA and gave us the opportunity to really put our new course through its paces!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here