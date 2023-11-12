Aldwark Manor Estate hosted the event to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Earlier this year, Aldwark Manor opened the 18-hole golf course, bringing 15 new jobs to the site north of York.

The charity day included a two-course dinner, charity auction and comedy from Jed Stone.

READ NEXT:

Seventy golfers took part, ranging from amateur to professional, with a regular golfing competition as well as a 'beat the pro' challenge.

The charity golf day (Image: Supplied)

Christophe Gitton, estate director, said: “As a Yorkshire business we feel incredibly proud to play our part in supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the astonishing work it achieves day in, day out.

“The charity golf day raised much needed funds for YAA and gave us the opportunity to really put our new course through its paces!"