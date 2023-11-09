UPDATE: Man cut from vehicle after crash in North Yorkshire
THERE'S been a crash on a main road through North Yorkshire.
Police say they are currently dealing with a bad crash on the A63 in Heminbrough.
The road is currently closed in both directions.
Motorists who are travelling between Selby and Howden are advised to find an alternative route.
