The family-run business began making cupcakes for market stalls in 2009, before opening its first bricks and mortar shop on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate back in 2011.

Since then, the Emporium has gone from strength to strength, completing a move to the iconic former Carluccios site in the town centre four years ago.

Now, the brand is set to open its second Emporium at Vanguard York on Friday 10th November, on the site formerly occupied by Frankie and Benny’s and The Confessional.

Jessica Wyatt, who co-own the brand with her mum Justine said: "It’s a huge space and our biggest challenge yet.

"We absolutely love York and have always dreamed of opening here, but we had to wait for the right moment. The site came up and we just knew we had to go for it - it’s been an incredible undertaking but watching the site transform into a space that is so warm and welcoming for our customers has been so rewarding."

Jessica continued: "Mama Doreen’s really does offer something for everyone. We’re famous for our cupcakes and afternoon tea, but there’s a whole lot more to us than that!

"Over the festive period, we have Grinch-themed brunches and our celebrated Winter Wonderland afternoon tea, along with special Sing-Along events that will be loved by kids and big kids alike.”

The Emporium is already looking magical, with giant nutcracker figurines guarding the doorway, thousands of twinkling lights and carefully curated interior decorations that would make even the Grinch-iest Grinch feel toasty inside.

Jessica added: “We’re anticipating a very busy festive season as people head to Vanguard to do their Christmas shopping, so please do book online if you’d like to secure a table - we would hate anyone to be disappointed.

Bookings are open now - but don’t worry if you’re not able to secure a table on your preferred day - people can pop into the store and choose from a selection of cupcakes and tasty sweet treats to enjoy at home, or order a larger cake to enjoy with family and friends over the festive period.

To book, visit www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk or speak to a member of the team on (01423) 504615.