People are being urged to have their say on the appointment of North Yorkshire Police's new chief constable.
As The Press previously reported, the current chief constable, Lisa Winward, has announced that she will retire on March 31, 2024.
North Yorkshire's Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoë Metcalfe, is responsible for the appointment of Ms Winward's successor.
Mrs Metcalfe said: “The role of chief constable of North Yorkshire Police is a terrific opportunity for an inspirational, visionary chief police officer.
“I welcome applications from those who relish the opportunity to work closely with the office of the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner and the future Combined Authority team to drive up public confidence in policing."
Both the survey and applications close on November 17. To participate in the survey please follow the link here.
