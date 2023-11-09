As previously reported, Shiitakeya, named after a Japanese fungi, is moving from 35 Walmgate to 19 Walmgate.

The existing venue closed on Saturday October 23, but at 12-noon on Saturday (Nov 11) the restaurant will be at the premises of the former Wright Place, a bakery/café/wine bar run by Lui and Steph Wright, next to the Buddhist Centre.

Shiitakeya is a family-run take-away and eat-in run by Yuk Wing Shum and Stella. It first opened in 2019.

Their daughter Jan Shum told the Press: “We have been doing quite well but our former premises did not have a toilet. We have saved up some money and used it to move to the bigger premises.”

Jan describe their menu as ‘day-to-day’ Japanese food. She says the whole family will be at the new premises helping out on the ‘grand’ opening day.

The restaurant and take-away website also said: “We use fresh meat from UK and essential ingredients from Japan to bring you the best taste of Japanese cuisine.”

Such a recipe is popular with diners, as TripAdvisor rating it 5-stars based on 137 reviews, giving it a ranking of 52 out of 564 restaurants in York.