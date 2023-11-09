North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened in Market Place in Thirsk shortly after 7am on Sunday, November 5, and involved a blue Fiat 500 X with a private number plate which collided with a parked Vauxhall Agila and failed to stop at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed the Fiat was driven in the Thirsk area prior to and after the collision, having suffered significant offside damage.

"We have subsequently recovered the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for witnesses who have seen the vehicle before or after the collision and any CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle and its occupants."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Traffic Constable Jack Dodsworth on Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230210306.