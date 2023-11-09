The York Press had hoped to write a piece about Brigadier Gerard in Monkgate back open and trading.

But when we called on Wednesday lunchtime, its car park was blocked off with metal spikes, preventing access.

A further visit several hours later revealed the premises were closed and in darkness, with an empty blocked off car park containing just two cars.

READ MORE:

Telephone calls to the pub on Tuesday, Wednesday and today (Thursday) were not answered.

However, in the past week, a review on TripAdvisor said of the Brigadier Gerard: “Absolutely lovely pub.”

The review, from a visit in November, continued: “Absolutely lovely staff behind the bar. Connor and Beth made us feel very welcome. I will definitely be recommending to my York friends.”

Review from visits in August, September and October were equally praiseworthy.

Ian W said of his September visit: “Absolutely spot on. Great bar staff, great pints and good chat. Recently re-opened under new management and all I say is they are doing a cracking job.”

However, a TripAdvisor post from March said the pub was closed “due to managers leaving”, which the Press reported upon, whilst a year ago, the pub was also earning plaudits from punters.

The Press has approached Tadcaster-based Sam Smith’s brewery for comment, but the company has a policy of not talking to the media.

What appears to be yet another closure of the Brigadier Gerard adds to a long list of closed Sam Smith’s brewery in the York area.

The list is ever changing but the Press understands the following pubs in the York area are closed: York Arms, Blacksmith Arms in Skelton, The Tankard in Rufforth, The Sun Inn at Long Marston, Rose and Crown in Askham Richard, The Six Bells at Strensall and The Ebor Inn at Bishopthorpe.

The Sam Smiths pubs that are reportedly open include The Wellington in Alma Terrace, the Kings Arms, The Seahorse in Fawcett Street, the Burns Hotel and the Tiger Inn in Haxby.

York CAMRA, who helped the Press compile the list, said a member recently called at the Brigadier Gerard and though it was open, there was no beer.

Branch chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press: "CAMRA is a consumer focused campaigning group so its first thought is for the customers. Whilst customers appreciate that owners may need to close pubs from time to time what they value is predictability and good communication. And good beer..."

The Brigadier Gerard is named after a British thoroughbred racehorse and sire, who was born in March 1968 and died in October 1989. In a racing career which lasted from June 1970 until October 1972, he won 17 of his 18 races. The colt is rated the best racehorse trained in Britain in the 20th Century.