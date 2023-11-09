As The Press reported back in January, TV fugitive hunter Paul Cashmore returned to his old school, Archbishop Holgate's CE in Badger Hill in York to teach boxing classes to children.

Since then the one time MET police officer who stars in Channel 4’s Hunted says the classes have really taken off and he was asked by parents and other adults if he would run evening classes for them.

Paul's classes for youngsters have been a big success (Image: Supplied)

Paul said: "I will be running two classes a week over six week at Archbishops to promote health and wellbeing, especially as we approach dark nights.

"It's called Be Hunter Fit and it will be a combination of boxing and nutrition advice to lose weight.

"Everyone is welcome, from beginners and those who haven't exercised for a while to seasoned hardcore trainers. I want to create a community with everyone encouraging each other.

"There are many people out there struggling, and I feel compelled to help. We'll talk about everything I eat to get ready for filming and I'll also be advising everyone what foods to eat to boost our wellbeing talk about how easy it is to lose weight ready for Christmas.

"One of the best ways to exercise is interval training. When I incorporate boxercise, I put together a programme that anyone can do and work to their own ability."

The classes run over six weeks (Image: Supplied)

Paul, 48, who left Archbishop Holgate's in 1991 and used to be a house captain, is still running the boxing club for children and plans to run the hour-long classes for adults in the school gym on Mondays from 6pm and Wednesdays from 5.45pm starting on Monday, November 13. They are open to anyone of any age.

It's £7 for a drop in trial or £60 if people sign up for six weeks.

Paul Cashmore on location with Hunted (Image: Supplied)

The 47-year-old said he worked as a bodyguard after leaving the police, and originally met with the production company which makes Hunted to audition as a fugitive, but when they realised Paul's background, they offered him the role of a hunter.

Hunted on Channel 4 challenges members of the public and celebrities to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of professional chasers from the police, intelligence services and Army attempt to hunt them down. The show has been running since 2015.

Since splitting from his partner, S Club 7 singer Tina Barrett, with whom he has a son, Roman, Paul has moved back to Yorkshire and currently lives in Pocklington.

To sign up for classes go to paulcashmore.com/

The classes will be held in the gym at Archbishop Holgate's CE School (Image: Supplied)