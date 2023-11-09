Today (Thursday, November 9) LNER revealed the design of the 10 new tri-mode trains, which will be able to operate in electric, battery or diesel mode.

The York-based firm, which operates the East Coast Main Line, outlined the benefits of tri-mode trains.

They said these include reduction in emissions, noise and vibration pollution, lower maintenance and operating costs and upgradeable technology, with an expected increase in range and performance as technology develops further.

Battery power also reduces the need to use diesel traction in areas where overhead powerlines are not available, they said.

LNER aims to become the most “loved, progressive and trusted train operator in the UK” and a spokesperson for the operator said the new trains aim to help it achieve that vision.

How the new tri-mode trains could look (Image: CAF)

David Horne, the firm’s managing director, said delivering the new fleet is an “integral part of LNER’s business plan”.

“Our focus is ensuring we create a fleet that truly matches the needs of all our customers, with clear targets on setting new standards for comfort, accessibility, and exceptional customer service,” he said.

This new fleet of trains will keep LNER on track to reduce its emissions by 67 per cent by 2035 and be net zero by 2045, the spokesperson for the operator said.

“LNER has already reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared with 2018/19,” they added.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “Replacing ageing rolling stock is crucial to the sustainability, reliability and growth of our rail network, and I’m delighted passengers travelling on LNER services will benefit from improved services and greener journeys on these modern trains.

“Private sector investment plays an important role within the UK rail industry and this order will help drive economic growth across the country while supporting skilled jobs.”

CAF has been named as the successful bidder to deliver the new tri-mode trains for LNER and Porterbrook has been chosen as the financier of the new fleet.

Richard Garner, CAF UK director, said: "The new CAF fleet of more sustainable and environmentally friendly tri-mode trains will reduce carbon emissions, noise and vibration pollution and optimise energy consumption while increasing service operation efficiency and performance on the East Coast Main Line.”

Mary Grant, Porterbrook CEO, said: “Porterbrook is delighted to fund and take ownership of this stateof-the-art new tri-mode fleet for LNER, supporting its focus on creating a world-class service that matches the needs of customers with lower emission trains.”

LNER says further details about when the new fleet can be expected in service will follow in due course.