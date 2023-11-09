David Ritson, of Bobbin Bagels, and Oliver Bell, chef at Rad pizza, have set up the Big Coat Supper Club with their first pop-up event planned for a popular city venue.

The pair will host their debut at Angel on the Green, Bishopthorpe Road, where both currently work in separate food businesses.

The men came up with the idea of launching a supper club while sharing the kitchen at Angel on the Green - David runs his bagel business through the day and Oliver takes over with Rad pizza for evenings.

David told The Press: "Angel on the Green is such a good venue and we wanted to do something together."

That something is the Big Coat Supper Club, launching on Tuesday, November 21 with a five-course tasting menu including a couple of drinks and an amuse bouche, with tickets priced at £45.

The menu features sourdough with bone marrow and leaves; root vegetable terrine, smoked Wensleydale and black garlic; mackerel ceviche, fennel, beetroot and wasabi; lamb duo with dahl, labneh and dukkah, finishing with brownie, whiskey and miso.

Drinks pairings are available too.

At the time of writing, only a few of the 28 tickets were still available (via Instagram @bigcoat_supperclub).

David said: "We will have music to complement the whole atmosphere. We have worked with local artists and have created a menu that is a bit like a magazine - an art object in itself - which will be a memento for people to take away."

The menu and social graphics have been designed by local artist Ellis O'brien (Instagram at: @_gumpey_).

Oliver added that there would be a DJ playing "laid back music" at the first event, which would complement the conversation of diners.

David said he hoped this would be the first of many supper clubs. "We would like to do a series of them moving forward, reflecting the seasons. We just want to create a nice evening for people to get together and enjoy good food."

The duo ran a trial event where they tested the menu ahead of the launch which David said went "very well".

Looking ahead, David said they would be open to running the supper club at other venues in York, and collaborate with more York talent, such as patisserie chefs, mixologists, bakers, artists and musicians.

He said: "We are open to trying new venues around the city and seeing what we can do with different spaces.

"The sky's the limit!

"There are lots of creative people in York."

And he wanted to give Angel on the Green a big thank you. "None of this would have been possible without Angel on the Green being very supportive and open to trying new things."