But a spokesperson for the site that deliveries are being made to says the drivers are following an agreed route that was granted permission by the local authority.

Residents of Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, have raised concerns about what they feel is a large number of the vehicles travelling through Ulleskelf to Leeds East Airport - formerly RAF Church Fenton - which is being used as a storage facility.

Their worries come after residents in nearby Church Fenton raised concern over HGVs using narrow country roads to transport mobile static homes to Leeds East Airport outside of agreed times.

As The Press reported, a spokesperson for the airport said all deliveries to the site are made in accordance with their agreements with the local authority, including times of deliveries.

A statement to The Press from residents in Ulleskelf claims the volume of traffic is damaging roads in the village.

The original planning application, approved by Selby District Council in 2019, states that the approved route for drivers is the A64, A162, Raw Lane and Busk Lane.

But residents feel the roads are not equipped to deal with the HGVs.

“Large chalet caravans are getting stuck on the tight railway bridge bend of less than five metres in width, and on the hazardous A162 junction with Raw Lane causing tailbacks in all directions,” the statement says.

Residents say the activity at Leeds East Airport has intensified recently which has meant more HGVs are travelling through the village.

As a result, they claim villagers are “having their safety and well-being compromised on a daily basis”.

A HGV carrying a mobile static home in Raw Lane, Ulleskelf (Image: Di Lewis)

“The noise and vibration caused by the transport is traumatic, especially when they go through empty,” the statement continues.

“This is caused by the uneven road surfaces and the number of repairs to the road which are sinking at differing rates.

“Children walk to their school bus stops along this road with these large loads coming through, often overhanging.”

The statement adds: “The potential safety issues leave many residents apprehensive about walking, cycling and for the local stables riding their horses.”

Residents called on councillors to “limit the number of vehicles and their sizes to safe levels within the capability of the access route”.

A spokesperson for Leeds East Airport said the airport is a “working site at which many hundreds of people are employed”.

Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton (Image: Google)

“The site has planning permission for outdoor storage and other uses, which are subject to planning conditions that restrict the routing, timing and number of vehicle movements,” they told The Press.

“It is for the haulage companies themselves to ensure that any vehicles which require ‘abnormal loads’ escorts do so.

“On the rare occasions when an issue is raised with us directly, we will take the appropriate action with the companies involved.

"The condition of the road is a matter for North Yorkshire Council.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council, which replaced Selby District Council when it came to power in April, said the authority is “looking into the concerns”.

“A multi-agency meeting is being set up with North Yorkshire Council representatives, the police, local MP and Ulleskelf and Church Fenton parish councils,” they told The Press.