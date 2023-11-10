Nitrous oxide, otherwise known as 'laughing gas', was reclassified as a class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act from November 8.

The ban will now make it a criminal offence to be in possession of 'laughing gas' to produce a high, with users facing up to two years in prison, and dealers up to 14.

As The Press previously reported last month, York's Liberal Democrat Councillor for Westfield Ward, Cllr Andrew Waller called for a harsher crackdown on anyone supplying laughing gas canisters to young people to use as a drug.

Cllr Waller' spoke out after discovering empty laughing gas canisters in a children's play area. He believed that the majority of the discarded cannisters he found were originally intended for catering use.

Since the ban has been put in place, Cllr Andrew Waller said: "There is still a need for educating young people on the hazards of the gas. I am concerned that there are so many routes for canisters to end up being made available on the street.

"Just recently, I have found more cannisters that were intended for commercial use, and I have received reports from other parts of the city, in one case six cannisters were found in a single litter picking session."

City of York Council's acting director of public health, Peter Roderick, said: "In York, we have seen a small number of reports of discarded nitrous oxide cannisters.

"The public health team are working closely with schools and our drug treatment provider to make sure children and young people known to our services are aware that nitrous oxide can have serious and harmful effects, and to help support those who are using it to stop."

According to national drug advisory service FRANK, regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to paralysis, white blood cells no longer forming, and death through suffocation.

The Press' sister paper, the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, has been calling on the government to introduce the ban. The campaign came after reports of laughing gas cannisters being found at the scenes of road traffic collisions.

City of York Council also offers support and treatment to those affected by issues with substance and alcohol. Changing Lives is also including nitrous oxide in its presentations at schools to help educate young people on the dangers of the gas.

York Drug and Alcohol Service includes a dedicated Young People's service, which is accessible here. The service is also available via email: york-info@changing-lives.org.uk”