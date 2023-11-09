Fulford School with 1,718 pupils got the top grade possible in its recent government inspection which took place last month with the school and its 334-pupil sixth form rated as outstanding in all areas.

Head teacher, Steve Lewis said: "Schools are complex social structures and whilst any inspection is a snap shot in time, it is particularly pleasing that inspectors were able to clearly identify the positive culture and moral purpose of our school.

"Our core values are fundamental to all we do at Fulford.

"Over the years we have been determined to ensure our pupils benefit from an aspirational, academic curriculum and at the same time provide a fully inclusive learning environment, where all are treated as individuals and supported to be the best versions of themselves.

"The inspection noted that “pupils thrive here” and are “valued as individuals” and that all our pupils are “aiming for academic excellence”.

"Our pupils are “motivated and respectful” and “pupils across the school, including those with SEND, achieve exceptionally well”.

"We are tremendously proud of our pupils who “treat each other with maturity and respect” and our dedicated and hardworking staff who “know pupils well” delivering “a curriculum that is aspirational for all pupils and engages them with learning beyond examinations”.

"The school, and indeed society has gone through much change over recent times."

Mr Lewis thanked parents and carers for the support given to pupils and the school.

Inspectors said the school has placed a strong focus on pupil well- being and pupils appreciate the support available from a wide range of pastoral staff. They also trust that staff will tackle any reports of bullying quickly and effectively.

The inspection found that leaders have ensured that staff feel proud to work at Fulford with a strong focus on professional development and ensuring that staff, as well as pupils, achieve their potential.

As The Press reported earlier this year, parents at Fulford School were informed of a change in the leadership structure within South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT), of which the school is part.

Following a national recruitment process the trustees of SYMAT, with the support of the governing body, appointed Russell Harris to the role of head teacher at Fulford.

Mr Harris, who has been working in the capacity of associate head with Andy Rosie last academic year will assume his new role in January next when current head Mr Lewis moves from his joint role as head and CEO to become CEO full time.

