Ignite Concerts Big Christmas Concert is fronted by Alistair Griffin, who’ll lead the singing with a live band at 9, Priory Street on Decemeber 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Alistair says he’s thrilled to have an international audience. He said: “People flock to York from all over world at Christmas, we’ve sold tickets to people across Europe and we’ve had emails and calls from New Zealand to New York.”

Read next:

Alistair can't wait for the concerts

The concert, which promises the ultimate Christmas music experience, welcomes you with a brass band, then an acoustic Christmas set from Alistair, a jazzy Christmas set from upcoming star Maggie Wakeling and ends with a finale of all your Christmas favourites from The Pogues to Slade and even a Mistletoe and Wine.

Alistair Griffin's York Christmas Concerts tickets are selling fast (Image: Supplied)

Last year saw crowds dancing in the aisles and even an impromptu Christmas conga. The Twelve Days of Christmas had them on their feet and with a game of giant pass the parcel there’s a something for all the family to enjoy.

Alistair who’s put on the Big Christmas Concert for the last five years recently launched Ignite Concerts putting on a series of candlelit shows in venues across York. The first run of shows have proved popular with sell out nights for Candlelit Beatles and Candlelit Film Night.

And their latest candlelit show saw Ignite take to the waters with a Candlelit Cruise on the Ouse for Halloween. Teaming up with City Cruises, who recently featured in Netflix series Bodies, this was another popular event for the new company.

Maggie Wakeling, from Heworth, will be part of this years Big Christmas Concert (Image: Supplied)

Alistair said: “It’s about giving people different experiences. Of course we start with the music, that has to be top notch. But it’s also about creating a special atmosphere, a multi-sensory experience. So we took to the water with a thousand candles and did something special for Halloween. ”

With Christmas round the corner Alistair and his band are in the rehearsal room preparing for the shows.

There'll be lots of singing and dancing at the Big Christmas Concerts (Image: Supplied)

Alistair who rehearses in Crooked Room Studios in Strensall said: “ We do the full Christmas spectrum. We start with some acoustic carols The First Noel, O Holy Night, then there’s some more Mototown meets jazzy numbers from Maggie.

"We do Stop The Cavalry with an actual brass band and then we have the band set doing Fairytale of New York, Last Christmas Shakin Stevens, Slade. Add mulled wine and you’ve got the perfect way to start you’re Christmas.”

And for those who like something a little different Alistair and Ignite have added 3 Candlelit Christmas shows with the Ebor Quartet at St Olave's Church, Marygate on November 30, December 1 and 2.

For tickets to any of the shows go to igniteconcerts.com

St Olave's in Marygate (Image: Newsquest)