The Kaiser Chiefs will perform at York Racecourse on July 26, 2024, as part of the Music Showcase Weekend.

They will be performing a selection of popular songs from their career, likely to include ‘I Predict A Riot,’ ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less', and ‘Ruby’.

The band are currently working on their eighth album, produced by Rudimental’s Amir Amor, with guest musicians including the legendary Nile Rodgers.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at the racecourse, said: “It is great news that Kaiser Chiefs, a band who bring real energy to every show, will be back performing with us in their home county, the atmosphere should be something special.”

James added: "On each of their appearances on the Knavesmire, in 2013 then in 2016 , the boys entertained a large and enthusiastic crowd. I can’t wait for more of the same, next July.”

Tickets to see the Kaiser Chiefs at the Music Showcase weekend can be purchased here.