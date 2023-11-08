Harrogate police say a man who was seriously injured following a crash on the A61 Ripon Road in the town on Monday, November 6 has very sadly died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The crash happened at about 5.50pm and involved a pedestrian and a car.

A police spokesman said: “Our Major Collision Investigation Team are continuing enquiries and are renewing their appeal for information or dash cam footage.

“Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone us on 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.”