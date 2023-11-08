TWO young teenagers have been convicted of arson following incidents in Norton.
Last May police were called to two vehicles which were set on fire in two separate incidents at the same location within a short space of time.
A spokesperson said: " Upon attending the second time we arrested two 14 year old males. Both males have now been charged and convicted and received fines totalling £900 and referrals to the youth offending team where they will have to complete rehabilitation work."
