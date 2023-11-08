City of York Council environmental health officers visited Atithi, at 26 Fishergate, York, four times between August 2022 and August 2023, during which breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations were recorded.

York Magistrates' Court heard that on the fourth visit by officers, the business was found not to have addressed the issues and the council prosecuted Masala Craft Ltd, York, which owns the restaurant.

The four charges before the court were:

the food premises had not been kept clean

food equipment was not kept clean

the kitchen was in a poor state of repair

there was a longstanding failure to manage food safety within the business

Amar Singh Rajput, director of Masala Craft Ltd, pleaded guilty to all the charges at York Magistrates' Court. He was ordered to pay £7,702.67 in fines and costs during the hearing on October 27, 2023.

Atithi in Fishergate, York

Cllr Kate Ravilious, the council's joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, said: “York offers many very good food premises and we want customers from the city and beyond to be confident in the quality of all the restaurants and takeaways they visit.

"Thanks to our food hygiene team’s vigilance, these issues have been identified and customers protected.

“We give advice which, if not complied with, can lead to legal action. We welcome customers reporting concerns to public.protection@york.gov.uk.”

Advice on food hygiene is available at www.york.gov.uk/FoodSafetyStandards

Any businesses wanting tailored advice and guidance is urged to call York council on (01904) 551525.