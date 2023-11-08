But the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell raised concerns over the “worrying” plans for legislation that will mandate licences for oil and gas projects in the North Sea to be awarded annually.

The senior Anglican cleric argued there was absent from the speech “any recognition of the serious hardship that families are currently facing”.

He stressed the need to “stay awake to the persistent and debilitating inequalities that exist in our nation”.

Speaking as the House of Lords continued its debate of the Government’s legislative plans contained in the King’s Speech, Mr Cottrell said: “Although I am glad to see the trailed measures over the weekend around homelessness were not brought forward there are other worrying inclusions such as the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill and the announcement of new oil and gas licences.

“We on these benches will be looking at all this in detail as it emerges.

“What’s missing is any recognition of the serious hardship that families are currently facing.

“We need a longer view. We need to stay awake to the persistent and debilitating inequalities that exist in our nation.

“To stay awake to the danger of dividing communities with polarised voices. These things will only get better if we take a longer view, if we build cross-party consensus, if we change the way we do our politics.”