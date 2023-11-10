What next - a ban on fast food and booze?

PRIOR to Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister, those of us who over many decades have given support to founding conservative principles of small government, low taxes, freedom of choice, must be dismayed by his decision to introduce a law banning people from being able to legally purchase cigarettes.

In a pure democratic society, this is not his choice to make.

How long before he thinks fast food, alcohol, which also contribute to possible ill health, are also banned.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Diabetes At Christmas

CHRISTMAS is approaching and it is a time for preparations and thinking about extra food.

As a charity for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, we know that it can be a difficult time for people with diabetes, especially if it is their first Christmas living with the condition.

It can be a time of temptation, unpredictable or delayed meals, extra nibbles, excitement and stress, all of which can make managing their diabetes more difficult.

We have just published our FREE December Newsletter and we also have a FREE booklet, ‘Diabetes at Christmas’ to help families who live with the condition.

This booklet gives various options for Christmas dinners, a recipe for homemade, lower carbohydrate and calorie Christmas pudding and many other tips.

We also have two booklets which may be useful, Diet and Diabetes’ and ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’.

We hope that the Newsletter and these booklets will help to make life easier over the festive season.

All our booklets are free and we are happy to send out these to any of your readers if they could contact IDDT on 01604 622837 or email enquiries@iddtinternational.org.

Jenny Hirst

Co-Chair

InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT]

PO Box 294

Northampton