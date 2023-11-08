The incident took place at Morrison's, in Malton, on September 26.

A police spokesperson said: "The items were removed from the store at multiple intervals."

The police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorlshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230196791 when passing on information.