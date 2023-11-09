George Gallimore, now 13, has just had his 10-year review and has moved onto his long-term aftercare after being diagnosed with leukaemia as a two-and-a-half-year-old in 2013.

His father Mark has spoken out over the ordeal George went through during his three-and-a-half year treatment for cancer.

George spent at least nine months of his three-and-a-half year treatment in hospital (Image: Supplied)

He was speaking as a new £1 million research centre opens in York, which aims to find better ways to manage the side effects of cancer treatment in children like George.

Experts have said that while modern cancer treatment is often very effective, it is harsh and can have side effects which affect children for life.

Mark said: “George spent the first six weeks after his diagnosis in hospital. He had to go through things that no two-and-a-half-year-old should have to go through.

“I remember him screaming for us and we just had to tell him it’d be fine, it’d all be over soon, and it was just heart-breaking.

“When we first came home after the initial six weeks, we had a car full of medications and other things we needed to give him.

“He had liquid feeds he needed to be given overnight and lots of different medicines to be given every four hours through the night.

"For some of the drugs, there were warnings saying they must be handled with gloves and shouldn’t get onto your bare skin, and yet I was giving this to my son orally.

“I thought, you just have to trust in them because what would be the alternative?”

Liquid feeds and different medications were given to George every four hours (Image: Supplied)

Mark said the treatment for his son’s cancer left George susceptible to illness and infections. He had shingles nine times over the period of his treatment, suffered from many chest infections and regularly developed high temperatures, which led to seizures on two occasions.

Mark said: “One seizure happened when he was having a lumbar puncture.

“He just went to sleep which was a huge alarm bell for the medical professionals and terrifying for us as parents.”

George bears the scars of having had shingles and other side effects of the treatments include having to stay covered up and out of sunlight because his bones are weaker. Mark said another effect of chemotherapy is that it makes the skin thinner.

Mark said: “George can still do the majority of things a 13-year-old would want to do but it is hard for him to know he doesn’t have the same choices other teenagers have.

"Thankfully, he doesn’t remember the worst things he went through, but it will forever haunt his mum Helen and me."