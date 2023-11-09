These are the modest words of Roberto Culivicchi, star of York's Italian ice-cream scene for his Roberto's Gelato business in Goodramgate, which has just been named the best place to have dessert in Yorkshire.

Roberto, who started his business in York eight years ago and now has outlets in Leeds and Driffield, is still reeling from the accolade.

He told The Press: "We are very proud of our work but this is not something we expected. We started from zero. We worked hard. We were not supposed to have such results!"

But his customers - who often queue outside his York shop for a scoop or two of his silky soft ice cream - thought otherwise because they voted for Roberto's in the Englands Business Awards contest.

It means Roberto's now goes through to compete for the national title in an awards ceremony on November 19.

Roberto's gelato in York

Roberto puts the success down to his quality ingredients that shine through in the product.

His gelato is so popular that people keep coming through autumn and winter.

He said: "People appreciate ice cream all year round. We try to offer seasonal flavours. For Halloween we did a spicy pumpkin and during Christmas we will have Panettone and mulled wine flavours."

Coming to York from Tuscany in Italy was a huge gamble for the family man back in 2015.

As reported in The Press at the time, Roberto ditched a career as a lawyer and temporarily left behind his wife and four daughters (then aged from six to 17) at home in Tuscany while he opened his gelateria in Goodramgate.

Roberto studied at several ice-cream schools in Italy to learn the tricks of the trade.

Roberto making gelato at his shop in Goodramgate, York

The secret to great gelato, he said, lay in quality ingredients. Just milk, cream, sugar and natural flavourings go into his ice-cream, while his sorbet contains at least 30 per cent fresh fruit.

Product is made fresh daily and the staple flavours include vanilla, pistachio and chocolate, but there is always an array of other flavours to try, changing regularly, from Jaffa cake and tiramisu to mango, hazelnut and coffee.

Roberto said customers can still vote for the business to win the national title at: englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/yorkshire/

He said: "We are utterly proud of the goal we have reached and full of gratitude towards our customers who are the reason for this success.

"We are proud to say that we will attend the gala dinner that will take place in Birmingham in November where the national winners will be announced.

"Our customers can still vote for us on the Englands Business Awards website on the voices "North" and "Yorkshire"."

Roberto added that his team wanted to thank customers and friends for all their support.

