The main failing in motorists is the lack of spatial awareness and distraction, either by over loud music or other distractions in the vehicle.

Cyclists could help themselves by being properly attired and using proper and effective lights.

Another problem associated with cyclists is that they have a range of abilities - from the older, wobbly cyclist to the harum-scarum cyclist types.

Motorists are expected to travel in the same direction at the same constant speed and to indicate their intentions to other road users.

Unfortunately cyclists don't travel in the same direction at a constant speed and in an orderly manner and as such judging speed and distance are harder to estimate if not paying proper attention.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

New local Labour Party formed

Easingwold, Boroughbridge and several of the surrounding villages will join with Wetherby, Tadcaster and surrounding areas to form a new parliamentary seat called Wetherby and Easingwold. Thirsk will join in with Bedale and its surrounding area. These changes are recommended by the independent Boundary Commission for England and will take effect for the next general election.

In preparation for this your local Labour Party is pleased to announce the creation of a new Wetherby & Easingwold constituency Labour party.

Labour has over 500 members in the area. We would welcome contact from people who would wish to find out more about what we are doing in your area or are interested in joining and becoming part of our new local party.

You can e-mail us on WetherbyEasingwoldCLP@gmail.com, or can find us on Facebook (facebook.com/WetherbyEasingwold) and Twitter (@WetherbyEasingwoldLabour).

We will be actively campaigning across the patch in the coming weeks and months. Please feel free to share your thoughts and concerns with us should you see us out and about at this important time.

Ian Whitehead. CLP vice chair.

Handley House,

Main Street,

Huby