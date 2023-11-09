The Candlelighters Supportive Care Research Centre launches today (November 9) in the University of York.

Across the UK, an average 2,418 children and teenagers are diagnosed with cancer each year, and of all the children that lose their lives, it is reported that one in three die not because of cancer but because of the side effects of treatment.

Professor Bob Phillips (Image: Mark Kensett / Hull York Medical School)

Director of the new centre Professor Bob Phillips said: “Our research won’t cure cancer, but it will make a bigger difference to more people, faster.

“It will focus on identifying ways of managing pain and infection as a result of treatment.”

In the short term, the centre will look at how to minimise hospital stays, prevent severe mucostis (mouth ulcers) and prevent nausea and vomiting.

In the future, research will focus on other things that matter to children and families, and which have the greatest impact.

According to the experts at the new centre, current treatments for children and young people are more effective but are also considered to be harsh and have terrible side effects on smaller bodies.

There has been research in the area, but it’s often carried out in single centres with little collaboration, they say.

Research into effective, kinder care is traditionally under-resourced because cancer charities are often focussed on funding cures, the experts add.

Professor Phillips said: “Significant progress has been made in understanding and treating childhood cancers – and today, around 80 per cent of children or young people diagnosed with cancer survive.

“Treatments, however, are mostly tailored for adults, and in children the reaction to these treatments can be very different and have serious and life-threatening side effects.”

George Gallimore, from Acomb, was just two-and-a-half years old when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013.

His treatment would last three-and-a-half years and included at least nine months in hospital.

George’s father Mark Gallimore said: “He had to go through things no two-and-a-half year old should have to go through.

“Following his treatments he had shingles nine times, numerous chest infections, bloating, mood swings, temperatures so high he would have seizures, and bowel and blood damage that impact him to this day.

“George has just had his 10-year review and has moved onto his long-term aftercare.

“Thankfully he doesn’t remember some of the worst things he went through, but it will forever haunt my wife and me.”

Emily Wragg, CEO of cancer charity Candlelighters, said: “For over 45 years, our charity has seen first-hand the devastating effect this disease has.

“We are proud to be working alongside the University of York to establish the centre which will build capacity by investing in future supportive care specialists.

“And it will save lives, reduce suffering and bring hope to children and young people with cancer right around the world.”