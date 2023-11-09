The bulldozers arrived at the Magnet pub in Osbaldwick Lane earlier this week.

Workmen at the site told the Press they expected demolition would take two weeks, though the presence of a basement/cellar may cause ‘complications.’

They expected work on the homes to start after Christmas.

The demolition of the pub follows developers Moorside trying for several years to build homes on the site.

The approved plans are for five two-bed houses and three three-bed houses aimed at young families.

Initially Moorside submitted its first plans in 2019, a year after the pub closed, but they were refused as they could not show that enough had been done to show that a pub was no longer viable on the site.

However, despite City of York Council’s planning committee refusing similar plans last year, which were submitted in 2021, Moorside won an appeal to build the homes in April this year, though they were refused costs.

A report by the planning inspectorate noted how the pub was an ‘improved pub’, meaning it was designed with less focus on alcohol consumption by promoting family and community uses.

Much would have to be done to repair the building, it continued, and York had better examples of these ‘improved’ pubs, with this having an ‘unexceptional’ design. Thus, the Magnet was of ‘low’ heritage value and ‘limited’ architectural interest. A community pub would also be unviable.

Therefore, despite his decision being ‘disappointing’ to opponents, there was ‘no compelling reason’ to withhold planning permission, the inspector added.

Opponents included Cllr Mark Waters, York Civic Trust, plus Osbaldwick Parish Council, who said after the appeal decision, it meant another local landmark building joining the Victorian vicarage on Osbaldwick Lane being lost and that heritage “means nothing” outside the city centre.

The parish council further lamented on Facebook: “A sad outcome for those who used The Magnet in the past as it was not so long ago a thriving pub before large sections of the surrounding residential community was displaced by student let housing.”

Nick Love, York Camra’s pubs protection officer told the Press this week: "The Magnet situation is a shocking desecration of a historic public house that served the community for generations and will be lost forever.

“It has become obvious that the owners have had a long term strategy of deliberately letting the pub fall into disrepair by not undertaking appropriate work to prevent weather damage and ingress. This has meant that it has become eventually irrevocable for any interested party to purchase and refurbish.

“A building of such historical importance should have been protected and preserved for community use - even if it was for non-pub activities. York has missed a real opportunity to protect and preserve it's heritage - something that it usually wears as a badge of honour for other buildings in the city."

The Press sought comment from Moorside.