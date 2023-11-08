Primark in Coppergate will be running three repair workshops on Tuesday November 14.

The company said its repair workshops were part of its commitment to become a more sustainable and circular business under its "Primark Cares strategy".

More than 100 events have been run across the UK, Ireland and Europe focussing on basic repair techniques including sewing tips to empower people to repair and rewear their clothes.

With no experience needed, attendees will also be given a reusable tote bag and a sewing kit to use at home.

There will be three workshops hosted by fashion designer and lecturer Lorraine Mitchell at the Coppergate store in York, covering basic sewing and mending skills such as adding zips and buttons as well as upcycling pre-loved clothing.

Bookings are live on the Primark Eventbrite page www.eventbrite.ie/o/primark-65408546083 for customers to secure a free space.

For those who can’t make it, Primark has created a series of easy-to-follow videos, covering everything from how to thread a needle and basic stitching to sewing on buttons and zips, available on its Primark Repair Hub.

Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares said: “We’re delighted to be rolling out our repair workshops across our store network in the UK. Our goal is to strengthen the durability of our clothes and keep clothes in use for longer as part of our commitment to become a more circular business. Educating customers on repair is one small step forward in our journey.”

Book your place

Here are more details about the three workshops coming to York on Tuesday November 14:

Time: 10am – 11.30am

Event: Sew and Create Workshop

About: Join fashion designer and lecturer Lorraine Mitchell for a 90-minute hands on practical and creative sewing workshop. No experience is required, you will learn about different hand sewing techniques and methods of attachment like adding buttons and zips, meaning you will be able to mend, alter or update clothing you already have. We'll provide everything you need to take part.

Booking link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/york-sew-create-free-workshop-tickets-713717667757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Time: 12pm – 1.30pm

Event: Get to Grips with Zips

About: Join fashion designer Lorraine Mitchell for a 90-minute hands on practical repair, rewear, relove workshop, all about zips. No experience is required, you will learn about different zips and methods of attachment, meaning you will be able to mend, alter or update the clothing you already have. We'll provide everything you need to take part.

Booking link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/york-get-to-grips-with-zips-free-workshop-tickets-713721900417?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Time: 2pm – 3.30pm

Event: Upcycle and Relove Workshop

About: Join fashion designer and lecturer Lorraine Mitchell for a 90-minute hands on practical and creative sewing workshop. No experience is required, you will learn about different hand sewing techniques and ways of upcycling, meaning you will be able to alter, mend and update clothing you already have and love. All you need to do is bring one pre-loved item of clothing like a pair of denim jeans, a hoodie or a jumper and we'll provide everything else you need to take part.

Booking link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/yorkl-upcycle-relove-free-workshop-tickets-713724909417?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

About Lorraine Mitchell:

Lorraine Mitchell is a fashion designer and lecturer at City of Westminster College and UAL as well as a guest lecturer at the V&A, specialising in menswear and tailoring. Lorraine leads one-hour masterclasses which focus on basic hand-sewing techniques, from learning how to fix a zip to replacing buttons, making people think twice before throwing things away.